Celebrating women in aviation

With International Women’s Day taking place on 8 March, we’re delighted to be supporting and celebrating women in our workforce. We shine the spotlight on three female refuelling engineers in Melbourne.

Gender diversity continues to be a hot topic in aviation - a sector that has traditionally been dominated by men. As a business Air bp is focused on improving diversity, equity and inclusion across our workforce and are delighted that in Melbourne women now represent 19% of our team.

Having commenced in-to-plane operations at Melbourne Tullamarine in 2017, we welcomed the airport’s first two female refuellers in 2019. Then, last year, a third female refueller joined the team. The trio took up their place in Melbourne Airport’s history books on 27 May, when all three women worked together on the same shift.

This mindset, of showing that barriers that have historically prevented women and people from non-traditional backgrounds can be removed, has been adopted across our operations throughout the region. We currently have 12 female refuellers employed at major airports across Australia and New Zealand and are looking forward to seeing this figure grow.

