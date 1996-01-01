Charming Cascais

Whether you’re escaping citylife in Lisbon or flying in from elsewhere, Cascais is Portugal’s much-loved summertime playground. Those travelling through Cascais Airport (CAT/ LPCS) will be pleased to hear that Air bp is collaborating with the airport to offset carbon emissions for all aviation fuel sold at this location since the end of 2020.

Air bp is the sole aviation fuel supplier at Cascais Airport, which as well as serving the popular coastal city is also a convenient base for those travelling to and from the Portuguese capital of Lisbon. As a key Portuguese general aviation location, we are delighted to be working with the airport to offset all carbon emissions associated with Jet A-1 and Avgas. The carbon credits are purchased from carbon reduction projects around the world within the bp Target Neutral portfolio. These projects are carefully selected on the basis of their contribution to reducing carbon emissions and their potential to support the UN’s sustainable development goals. Each project has to meet a rigorous list of requirements and be independently verified.

The airport is located just over 15km from the town centre, which sits on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean. Historically the summer retreat of the Portuguese nobility, Cascais’ cobbled lanes are lined with lavish old villas, small museums and a buzzing restaurant scene where fish is more often than not the order of the day. Meanwhile, it’s shoreline is dotted with imposing forts, a shiny marina, cool public gardens, surfing hotspots and sandy beaches.

It's easy to see why those who visit are easily charmed.

