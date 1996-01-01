Collaborating with CHC Helicopters for ClearSkies

At the end of June CHC Helicopters unveiled the industry’s first “lowest carbon” rotary wing flight planning software, ClearSkies, to verify CO2 emission reductions and enhance the sustainability of its flight operations.
Developed and tested inhouse by experienced CHC Helicopter technical pilots, ClearSkies has been incorporated into the company’s bespoke Operational Flight Planning System (OFPS) to enhance flight profiles, reduce fuel use and optimize CO2 emission reductions.
Available for customers globally on CHC’s AW139, AW189m and S92 fleets with further rollout planned for its H175 fleet, the enhanced flight planning software maps the most fuel-efficient routes for customers. It takes into account key factors including helicopter type, distance, altitude, weight of load and current weather conditions at the time of that flight.
As part of its ClearSkies programme, CHC Helicopters is also introducing SAF, providing a lower carbon alternative for customers. SAF is currently available at CHC’s bases in Norway, Aberdeen (Scotland), and Den Helder (Netherlands) with further supplies planned across its operations in the coming months. Alongside Swire Energy Services, Air bp is also making SAF available as a customer option at selected CHC offshore locations.
