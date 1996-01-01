Collaborating with CHC Helicopters for ClearSkies

We are delighted to be supporting CHC Helicopters in its ClearSkies initiative by supplying sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for its customers at the operator’s bases in Norway, Scotland and the Netherlands.

At the end of June CHC Helicopters unveiled the industry’s first “lowest carbon” rotary wing flight planning software, ClearSkies, to verify CO 2 emission reductions and enhance the sustainability of its flight operations.

Developed and tested inhouse by experienced CHC Helicopter technical pilots, ClearSkies has been incorporated into the company’s bespoke Operational Flight Planning System (OFPS) to enhance flight profiles, reduce fuel use and optimize CO 2 emission reductions.

Available for customers globally on CHC’s AW139, AW189m and S92 fleets with further rollout planned for its H175 fleet, the enhanced flight planning software maps the most fuel-efficient routes for customers. It takes into account key factors including helicopter type, distance, altitude, weight of load and current weather conditions at the time of that flight.

As part of its ClearSkies programme, CHC Helicopters is also introducing SAF, providing a lower carbon alternative for customers. SAF is currently available at CHC’s bases in Norway, Aberdeen (Scotland), and Den Helder (Netherlands) with further supplies planned across its operations in the coming months. Alongside Swire Energy Services, Air bp is also making SAF available as a customer option at selected CHC offshore locations.

For more information on Air bp’s SAF please click here.

