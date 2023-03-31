Exiting South Africa

For customers flying in South Africa, please note that over the coming months we will cease all our operations in the region.

As part of good business practice, Air bp reviews its portfolio on a continuous basis. In light of our latest review, a decision was taken to exit all of bp’s aviation activities, as operator at the airports and as a direct supplier to airlines in South Africa.

As a result of this strategic business decision, Sterling cards will no longer be accepted at East London and George Airports (this came into effect on 31 March, 2023). Similarly, from 1 May 2023 we will cease aviation activities at OR Tambo and King Shaka International Airports and Sterling cards will no longer be accepted at either of these hubs.

We remain committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure both our customers and the country are not adversely impacted as a direct result of bp’s exit from South Africa’s aviation market.

For the latest information on all our airports please click here.