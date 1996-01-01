Site traffic information and cookies

Expanding our footprint in India

We’re delighted to be growing our presence in India having added 11 new locations to our network across the country where we can fuel international departures. This latest development is part of our joint venture (JV) between bp and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). 

 

The 11 new locations will be operated under the JV and include:

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Ahmedabad (AMD/VAAH)

Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Amritsar (ATQ/ VIAR)

Bengaluru (BLR/ VOBG)

Kolkata (CCU/ VECC)

Indira Gandhi International Delhi (DEL/ VIDP)

Gaya (GAY/ VEGY)

Rajiv Gandhi International Hyderabad (HYD/ VOHS)

Jaipur International (JAI/ VIJP)

Chennai International (MAA/ VOMM)

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International (NAG/ VANP)

Lal Bahadur Shastri Varanasi (VNS/ VEBN).

 

What’s more, over the next five years we are working on adding another 19 locations in India, bringing the total number of JV locations in the country to 45.

 

“India is a really exciting aviation market for Air bp, and these 11 new locations will give our customers greater choice when selecting a quality aviation fuel provider. We see the potential for tremendous growth in India over the coming years and we look forward to welcoming our customers."
Martin Thomsen, CEO Air bp

 

