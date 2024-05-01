Expanding our network in southern Europe and Brazil

If you’re heading to southern Italy, central Spain or northeast Brazil, then you’ll be pleased to hear that we’ve welcomed Taranto-Grottaglie Airport (TAR/ LIBG), Ciudad Real Airport (CQM/ LERL) and Manal Aerodrome [SJ4L] to our network.

Located just 15km from the city of Ciudad Real in Castilla-La Mancha and formerly known as Don Quijote Airport, Ciudad Real Airport is a convenient base for those wanting to explore the city’s popular attractions as well as the surrounding region, which is popular for country sports. The airport, which is Spain’s largest private international airport, offers excellent facilities for private aviation and has extensive maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) as well as parking facilities. It is open Monday to Friday and Jet A-1 is available at this location, which has one of the longest runways (4,100m) in Europe.

Meanwhile, those flying to the coastal city of Taranto can now benefit from Air bp’s fuelling services at Taranto-Grottaglie Airport. A dedicated business and general aviation hub, the airport is located approximately 16 km from Taranto and less than 2km from Grottaglie. It is a convenient hub for those wanting a gateway to the stunning region of Puglia and is also used as a testbed for aeronautical research and development projects. Jet A-1 is available at this location which is open from 8am to 5pm.

In Brazil, the addition of Manal to our network, through our joint venture in the region Air bp Petrobahia, underpins our plans to develop the JV’s operations in South America and expand our presence in the region’s general aviation market. A convenient base for business and general aviation customers, the aerodrome is compact and strategically located close to downtown Manal. It also serves as a gateway for those wanting to make the most of Brazil’s stunning Atlantic coastline. Both Jet A-1 and Avgas are available at this location through an operator fuelled service. The aerodrome is open from 8am to 5pm.

[Footnote:] A fond farewell to Estonia

If you’re flying to Tallinn Airport (TLL/ EETN) in Estonia, please note that from 1 May, 2024 we will be exiting this location and Sterling cards will no longer be accepted here.