Expanding our network in southern Europe

If you’re heading to southern Italy or central Spain, then you’ll be pleased to hear that we’ve welcomed both Taranto-Grottaglie Airport (TAR/ LIBG) and Ciudad Real Airport (CQM/ LERL) to our network.

Located just 15km from the city of Ciudad Real in Castilla-La Mancha and formerly known as Don Quijote Airport, Ciudad Real Airport is a convenient base for those wanting to explore the city’s popular attractions as well as the surrounding region, which is popular for country sports. The airport, which is Spain’s largest private international airport, offers excellent facilities for private aviation and also has extensive maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) as well as parking facilities. It is open Monday to Friday and Jet A-1 is available at this location, which has one of the longest runways (4,100m) in Europe.

Those flying to the coastal city of Taranto can now benefit from Air bp’s fuelling services at Taranto-Grottaglie Airport. A dedicated business and general aviation hub, the airport is located approximately 16 km from Taranto and less than 2km from Grottaglie. It is a convenient hub for those wanting a gateway to the stunning region of Puglia and is also used as a testbed for aeronautical research and development projects. Jet A-1 is available at this location which is open from 8am to 5pm.

