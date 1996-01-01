Expanding our presence in Brazil

Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Release date:
March 2024
Fuel storage at Manal Aerodrome Brazil, nighttime image
If you’re heading to northeast Brazil, then you’ll be delighted to hear that we’ve added Manal aerodrome (SJ4L) to our fuelling network.

 

The addition of Manal to our network, through our joint venture in the region Air bp Petrobahia, underpins our plans to develop the JV’s operations in South America and expand our presence in Brazil’s general aviation market.

 

A convenient base for business and general aviation customers, the airport is compact and strategically located close to downtown Manal. The airport also serves as a gateway for those wanting to make the most of Brazil’s stunning Atlantic coastline.

 

Both Jet A-1 and Avgas are available at this location through an operator fuelled service. The aerodrome is open from 8am to 5pm.

 

