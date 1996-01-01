Expanding our presence in India

If you’re heading to Gujarat in India, then you’ll be pleased to hear we have added a new fuelling facility at Rajkot International Airport (HSF/ VAHS) in Hirasar through our joint venture Air bp-Jio.

A greenfield airport capable of handling 2,800 passengers during peak hours, Rajkot was inaugurated on 27 July and officially began operations on 10 September. We have completed more than 575 fuellings at this location since going live at the end of September.

Air bp-Jio worked to a tight schedule to secure the regulatory approvals and deliver fuelling facilities at the airport.

Diganta Borah, airport director, Rajkot International, commented: “Air bp-Jio excelled in making the fuel station ready in a short space of time with all regulatory compliances and approvals. The successful commencement of flight operations at Rajkot International Airport was very much dependent on Air bp-Jio’s service. The team worked hard and met the target as promised.”

Serving the city of Rajkot and the surrounding region of Saurashtra, the airport is Air bp-Jio’s 31st airport location in India and underpins our efforts to expand our presence in the country. India has the third largest domestic aviation market globally and is poised to become the third largest and one of the fastest growing aviation markets after the US and China. The country is currently home to around 140 operational airports, a figure that is expected to grow to 220 in the near term.