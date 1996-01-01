Extending our presence at Castellón

Building on our existing relationship with Castellón-Costa Azahar Airport (CDT/ LECH) in Spain, we’re delighted to have renewed our contract at the air transport hub and look forward to strengthening our presence in the region even further.

Located north of Valencia and serving the city of Castellón de la Plana, the airport is also situated near the towns of Peñíscola and Benicasim and offers a gateway to more than 120km of coastline, beautiful mountain scenery and bustling municipalities.

To help enhance our customer offering at Castellón, the renewed contract includes a fully integrated fuel operation: from design and construction of new depot facilities to the supply, storage, into plane and fuel marketing services.

The airport features a 2700m long runway and a modern terminal building. It serves commercial airline traffic, but is also a convenient and discreet hub for business and general aviation with dedicated FBO facilities. In 2023 the airport accommodated 9,780 aircraft movements and more than 280,000 passengers. It is open from 6am to 10pm and both Jet A-1 and Avgas are available here.

For more information on this location, please click here.