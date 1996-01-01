Faster support with the new myairbp help centre

Launching soon is the new myairbp customer help centre, an easy to use portal directly on myairbp which you can use to find fast answers to common questions across topics ranging from fuel offers, Sterling card(s), through to tax and invoice payments.

As part of myairbp, the help centre features our 24/7 virtual assistant to help you find quick answers to queries related to your Air bp account. The virtual assistant can answer queries such as:

How do I order a fuel release?

How do I view my invoices?

How do I change my address?

Find out how to use myairbp using the step by step how-to videos and knowledge articles designed to help you complete common actions from beginning to end.

If you can't find an answer to your query, the myairbp help centre also provides a range of contact forms to ensure your enquiry is dealt with by the right team.

The myairbp help centre is only available in English for now but more languages will be coming soon.

Not registered for myairbp?

Look for your registration email by searching ‘Act now - register for myairbp - your NEW customer portal’ in your mailbox or junk folder. Click ‘Verify my account’ and follow the steps on screen. You will receive access to myairbp immediately and you can begin to browse the myairbp help centre, your pricing details, Sterling card(s), and account information.