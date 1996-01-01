Flying high at AERO

As one of the leading general aviation trade shows in Europe we thoroughly enjoyed supporting this year’s AERO Friedrichshafen. More than 1,870 visitors came to our stand and we were delighted to be awarded a green balloon in recognition of our participation in AERO’s Sustainable Aviation Trail.

With sustainable aviation a key topic at this year’s AERO Friedrichshafen, which took place from 19-22 April in Germany, we were also pleased to offer sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) during the show for those refuelling at Friedrichshafen.

Our booth was busy from start to finish each day and we were able to engage in plenty of insightful and valuable discussions with customers from across the sector. We would like to thank all those who took the time to stop by our stand, it was great to see so many faces both old and new.

According to show organisers, more than 27,000 visitors attended this year’s event with a high percentage of them holding a pilot’s licence. In addition to 670 exhibitors, including Air bp, there were also insightful conference sessions and panel discussions covering topics ranging from safety in aviation to future propulsion technologies and the measures and innovations being adopted to decarbonize operations.

Next year will see AERO Friedrichshafen celebrating its 30th edition and we’re already looking forward to what the show will have in store for us in 2024.

For more information on this location, please click here.