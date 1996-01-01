Flying high in Portugal, Spain and Norway

In addition to CEVA, June and July saw Air bp supporting various airshows and aerobatic events in the Iberian Peninsula as well as Norway. We report from Open Airpull Soria-Garray de vuelo a vela and Air tour de Catalunya in Spain as well as the Careto Airshow in Bragança, Portugal and Kjeller Flydagen in Norway.

From 27 June to 9 July, we were thrilled to sponsor Open Airpull Soria-Garray de Vuelo a Vela. The Spanish gliding championship, which is organised by Airpull Aviation, is a relatively recent addition to Spain’s aviation events calendar, but is rapidly growing in popularity. July also saw us supporting the 67th edition of Volta Aeria de Catalunya, which took place from 8 – 10 July. Hosted by the Aeroclub Barcelona-Sabadell, the event saw pilots flying from Sabadell Airport in Barcelona to Santa Cilia de Jaca in Aragon, then on to Logroño in La Rioja before returning to Sabadell.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Portugal and after a two-year hiatus, we were also proud to sponsor the 5th Careto Airshow on 2 July at Bragança’s Municipal Aerodrome. The event attracted more than 10,000 visitors and in addition to the exciting aeronautical display it also featured a display of vintage cars and motorcycles.

In addition to supplying aviation fuel for all three events we were delighted to offset the carbon emissions produced from fuelling at both Open Airpull Soria-Garray de Vuelo a Vela and Volta Aeria de Catalunya.

June also saw us supporting Kjeller Flydagen at Kjeller Airport in Lillestrøm, 25km north-east of Olso in Norway. The airport, which opened in 1912, is the largest general aviation hub supplied by Air bp in Norway and the airshow is a popular event for all ages, featuring classic aerobatic displays, as well as exhibition stands and a static display.

