France Air Expo takes place online and in person

We’re delighted to be supporting this year’s France Air Expo, which will be hosted by Lyon Bron Airport (LYN) from 17-19 June



A firm fixture on Europe’s general aviation calendar, France Air Expo brings together the major players in the general and business aviation sector. Following the postponement of last year’s expo as a result of the pandemic, this year’s hybrid event will combine a ‘live’ in-person expo with an online presence. In addition to static displays, exhibitor stands and conferencing sessions, the event offers a great networking platform. One of the highlights this year will be the first public unveiling of VoltAero’s hybrid-electric aircraft, Cassio.

We are looking forward to supporting the show and will have a virtual stand (which will remain open from 17-30 June), where you can drop by and say hello or book in for meetings. You can also find out about all our latest developments and innovations as we will be sharing videos covering topics such as customer advocacy, sustainable aviation fuel and the benefits of Sterling card membership.

Tickets for both online and in-person attendance must be purchased in advance at franceairexpo.com or contact your account manager to find out how you can register for free.

It’s set to be a great event and we look forward to seeing you there.

For more news and views, click here.