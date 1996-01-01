Funding boost for green hydrogen hub in Western Australia

With green hydrogen a key component in bringing about the global energy transition and ensuring a lower carbon future, we’re delighted to welcome AUD$ 70 million of federal funding for a green hydrogen hub at bp’s Kwinana site in Western Australia.

The hydrogen hub, which is being developed in partnership with Macquarie Group, brings together a unique combination of existing infrastructure, concentrated industrial demand, and strong connections to one of Australia’s largest industrial hubs.

The project is part of bp’s broader plans to develop its Kwinana site as an integrated energy hub that produces and distributes fuel for the future. bp is underway with plans to develop a renewable fuels plant at the site, producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel.

In addition to the installation of an electrolyser of at least 75MW, the hub will include hydrogen storage, compression and truck loading facilities as well as upgrades to bp’s existing on-site hydrogen pipeline. We will soon release the outcomes of a feasibility study into the production of green hydrogen at the site, which have been undertaken in partnership with Macquarie Group and with funding from the Western Australian Government.

Commenting on the project, Frédéric Baudry, president, bp Australia and SVP fuels & low carbon solutions said: “bp’s Kwinana hydrogen hub is further demonstration of our progress to becoming a net-zero company and helping the world get there too. We believe hydrogen will play a central role in the decarbonisation of Australia’s hard-to-abate sectors – particularly transport, heavy industry and mining – and we have the experience, expertise and commercial partnerships to make that happen.”

For more information on our locations in Australia please click here.

