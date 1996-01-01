G’day to Avalon airport

Heading to Melbourne in Australia? If so, you’ll be pleased to hear we have added Avalon airport (AVV/ YMAV) to our network.

Located 50km southwest of central Melbourne and less than 20km from Geelong, the airport is renowned for hosting the bi-annual International Australian Airshow, which will next take place in March 2025. When not hosting the air show, the airport is a busy hub for domestic scheduled air traffic serving the region and is also a convenient choice for business and general aviation customers.

Our agreement with Melbourne’s second busiest airport will see us supply Jet A-1 as well as providing technical services for operations and equipment. Adding this location to our network builds on our almost 75 years of operating in Australia. It also emphasises Air bp’s strong presence in Victoria, where we already supply fuel at key sites including Melbourne Tullamarine airport (MEL / YMML) and Essendon Fields airport (MEB / YMEN).

Avalon Airport CEO, Ari Suss, said that as the airport continues to expand, it is “thrilled” to have bp coming onboard. The collaboration builds on the 50-year plus relationship with the Linfox Group, which owns and operates the airport. “The goodwill and trust that comes from this [collaboration] is invaluable and we look forward to building on it here at Avalon.”

Hayley Mahone, Air bp vice president for Asia-Pacific, added: “This region is strategically important for Air bp and our focus is on building enduring relationships with customers and creating value through leveraging our global expertise and leading end-to-end supply capability.”

