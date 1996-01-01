Greetings from Granada

Those heading to Spain’s Sierra Nevada region will be pleased to hear we have added Federico Garcia Lorca Granada-Jaen Airport (GRX/ LEGR) in Granada to our network



Named after the locally born poet, Federico Garcia Lorca, the airport is situated about 15km from the city of Granada, which can be easily accessed by road. The airport has a runway length of 9,514 feet and is suitable for a range of aircraft. Business and general aviation customers are well catered for with a dedicated FBO facility and both Jet A-1 and Avgas are available at this location.



Located in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, Granada is awash with monumental churches, old-school tapas bars, flamenco clubs and Islamic architecture. It also serves as a gateway for those wanting to visit the astonishing Alhambra. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the ancient palace complex features Islamic décor and beautifully landscaped gardens.



As well as serving the city of Granada, the airport is also a great base for those wanting to explore the region of La Vega del Genil, as well as the municipalities of Chauchina, El Jau, Cijuela, Lachar and Santa Fe.



