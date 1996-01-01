Greetings from our new location in Greece and India

Those heading to northeastern Greece will be pleased to hear we’ve welcomed Alexandroupoli Airport (AXD/ LGAL) to our network. Meanwhile in west and west-central India Surat Airport (STV/ VASU) in Gujarat and Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM/ VABB) in Mumbai have also joined our network.

Having spent the last two years without a fuel supplier, Alexandroupoli Airport in Greece appointed Air bp as its fuel supplier from 8 August. Originally built in 1944, the airport is located 7km from the coastal city after which it is named (Alexandroupolis) and capital of the Evros region. The city is an important port and commercial trading hub for northeastern Greece and one of only a handful of Greek cities featuring an airport, port, railroad and good road network. It is also just over 30km from the Turkish border.

The airport, which is open from 08.00 to 16.00 Monday to Saturday, is also served by Sky Express, Aegean Airlines and Olympic Air.

We’re also delighted to be strengthening our presence in India and the addition of Surat Airport and Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport to our network is part of our joint venture (JV) between bp and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

The JVs presence at both these locations will significantly improve our offer to customers visiting these airports. As well as benefitting from Air bp’s technical expertise at these hubs you will also have the assurance of our product quality and operational standards.

The addition of these two airports marks our continued investment in the country’s aviation sector with 13 new locations across India added to our network since the end of 2020. The JV is currently operating at 31 locations in the region with plans to expand to a total of 45 locations in the coming years.

For more information on Alexandroupoli Airport please click here and for more information on our locations in India please click here.

