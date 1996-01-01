Heading to northern Greece?

If you’re planning a trip to eastern Macedonia and the beautiful seaport of Kavala, then you’ll be pleased to hear we have added Kavala “Lydia” Aerodrome (KVA/ LGKV) to our network.

“Lydia” Aerodrome, which dates back to 1938, is the first privately owned, dedicated business and general aviation hub in Greece. It is located just 5 km northwest of Kavala but is also a convenient base for those visiting Bansko, Chalkidiki, Thassos, Xanthi, Drama and Thessaloniki.

Featuring a large asphalt runway measuring 1330m x 28m, the airport is open from 6am to midnight, with Jet A-1 available at this location. Passengers and crew are well catered for with aircraft maintenance, flight planning and weather reporting facilities and a restaurant, as well as a pilot shop and lounge.

Built on a hillside overlooking the Aegean Sea, Kavala itself has plenty to offer. From its rich archaeological heritage and Ottoman monuments to its long maritime tradition, proximity to unique natural landscapes and its buzzing culinary and cultural scene, it has something for everyone.

