Heading to DAVOS or EBACE in May?

If you’re flying to either the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting taking place in Davos-Klosters, from 22-26 May 2022 or the European Business Aviation Association’s Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) from 23-25 May in Geneva, then here’s a round-up of airports to use.

After a two-year hiatus, the World Economic Forum will return to Davos this May under the theme of, ‘Working Together, Restoring Trust.’ For those flying to the event there are several airports to choose from:

Situated 150 km from Davos, Zurich Airport (ZRH/ LSZH) is a popular choice for those travelling by air. Open from 5am to 11pm both Jet A-1 and Avgas are available at this location. Business and general aviation customers are well catered for here with several fixed-base operators (FBOs) to choose from.

However, if you want to avoid the crowds there is a selection of alternative airports, including Friedrichshafen/ Bodensee Airport (FDH/ EDNY) in Germany, which is also around 150km from Davos. Meanwhile, Memmingen/ Allgaeu Airport (FMM/ EDJA) also in Germany is situated around 190km from Davos and Innsbruck Airport (INN/ LOWI) in Austria is just over 170km. All three airports offer Jet A-1 and Avgas and private aviation customers can rely on speed and discretion when flying to or from these locations.

EBACE is also returning this year as an in-person event (which Air bp is looking forward to supporting and attending) at the Palexpo which is located adjacent to Geneva Cointrin International Airport (GVA/ LSGG). A range of FBOs can be found at this airport, which is open from 5am to 11pm and is also just 4km from Geneva city centre.

There are several alternatives to Geneva, which is a busy hub on any given day and which will see a big increase in movements throughout EBACE. Other convenient locations to use as a base include Annecy Mont Blanc Airport (NCY/ LFLP), which is located just across the French border (approximately 38km from Geneva). Also in France, Chambery Savoie Mont Blanc Airport (CMF/ LFLB) is another convenient alternative just over 80km away and a little further afield but still within reasonable driving distance is Aosta Airport (AOT/ LIMW) in Italy, which is 140km away.