Site Traffic Information and Cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Newsletter articles
  4. ITP Aero collaborates with Air bp for SAF supply

ITP Aero collaborates with Air bp for SAF supply

Release date:
September 2023
We are delighted to be supporting Spanish aero engine and gas turbine manufacturer ITP Aero with its plans to use approved sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blends in all CT7 engines going forward. 

 

The agreement follows ITP Aero successfully completing engine testing using a SAF blend at its Albacete facilities with the GE Aerospace CT708F5 engine, which powers the Spanish Ministry of Defence’s NH-90 helicopter. According to GE Aerospace, ITP Aero is the first maintenance, repair and overhaul facility to commit to using SAF for its GE Aerospace engine testing. 

 

 

“We are very pleased to contribute to the decarbonisation of the Ministry of Defence’s operations by supplying SAF from our refinery in Castellón, the first refinery worldwide to obtain Carbon Offsetting & Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) certification. Our commitment to help decarbonise the aviation sector includes increasing the production capacity of SAF in Castellón to 450,000 tonnes/ year by 2027.” Andrés Guevara, Chairman of bp Spain. 

 

 

For more news and views, please click here.