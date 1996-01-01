Jet A-1 lands at Lyon-Bron

If you’re heading to the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in eastern France, then you’ll be pleased to hear we now offer Jet A-1 at Lyon-Bron Airport (LYN/ LFLY).

We are delighted to have expanded our services in France with the addition of Jet A-1 at Lyon-Bron Airport. A dedicated private aviation hub, the airport is France’s third ranking airport for business aviation and a convenient alternative to Lyon-Saint-Exupéry for Sterling card customers.

The airport is open from 7am to 8pm seven days a week with possible extension and AFIS on request through fbo@lyonaeroports.com and is situated in Bron, approximately 10km from Lyon city centre. Passengers travelling through the airport benefit from VIP services, a private lounge and free WiFi access, as well as a catering service and on-demand transfers. There is also a range of services and amenities available to pilots and crew including catering, coordination with airport authorities and transmission of reports as well as assistance with accommodation and dining. Two restaurants are also at your disposal in the terminal, while hangars and parking areas are available for visiting or year-round aircraft.

“We are delighted to now offer JetA-1 at this location. As a 100% dedicated business aviation hub this is strategically an important location for Air bp as it complements our operations at Lyon-Saint-Exupéry.” Xavier Hottin, Air bp’s general aviation manager France & Benelux.

For more information on this location, please click here.