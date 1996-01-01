Jet A-1 now available at Berlin Brandenburg's GA terminal

If you’re heading to Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER/ EDDB) in Germany, then you’ll be pleased to hear that we are now offering Jet A-1 at the airport’s General Aviation (GA) terminal.

The supply of Jet A-1 follows a recently agreed agency collaboration with ExecuJet. Part of the Luxaviation Group, ExecuJet handles arriving and departing business aircraft at the airport’s GA terminal. FBO facilities at the terminal include both a passenger and pilot lounge, showers, and fully equipped work area. Light refreshments and beverages are also available.

The airport is conveniently located for those wanting to access the German capital and surrounding region. It is just 18km south of Berlin. The GA terminal’s business hours are from 6am to 10pm.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ronny Stechert, managing director, ExecuJet Europe, said: “We are extremely pleased to announce our new collaboration with Air bp, with whom we share a long-standing and mutually trusted relationship. Our clients will benefit from a highly efficient service, flexibility and short response times resulting in virtually no waiting time. This is made possible by six experienced employees, two modern fuel trucks and the backing of our entire FBO handling service.”

For more information on this location, please click here.