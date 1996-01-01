Lights, Camera, Cannes…

Image: @Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur/Jerome Kelagopian

With the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival taking place from 17-28 May, the French Riviera will be awash with movers and shakers from the film industry this month. If you’re heading to the festival, both Cannes-Mandelieu (CEQ/ LFMD) and Nice Cote d’Azur (NCE/ LFMN) are convenient airports.

With Cannes Film Festival attendee numbers expected to match if not exceed 2019 figures, the French Riviera resort will be buzzing with red carpet events, film screenings and after parties this month. Situated just 5km from the city centre, Cannes-Mandelieu Airport is a dedicated private aviation hub making it an ideal option to fly in and out of. A helicopter facility and FBO services at the airport are offered by Sky Valet and we are delighted to be the sole aviation fuel supplier at this location, with both Jet A-1 and Avgas available.

Nice Cote d’Azur is a great alternative airport in the region. Situated around 30km from Cannes it also offers easy access to several hotspots along the French Mediterranean coastline, including Monaco and St Tropez. As well as offering helicopter transfer services, the airport has its own General Aviation Terminal to facilitate discreet, quick and convenient travel for private aviation customers.

