Locations in Norway charged with 100% renewable electricity by July

We are excited to share that as of 1 July, 13 locations (airports and terminals) we service in Norway will be powered by 100% renewable electricity; this is specific to our operations. This change will reduce the emissions at these locations by a whopping 98%!



This exciting move is part of our plan to manage the carbon footprint at the sites. The objective of our carbon management plan is to decarbonise our business and reduce our carbon intensity in our activities to achieve net zero.

This is another great example of aviation’s role in bp’s strategy to get the world to net zero. We really hope that other locations we are working with will follow the lead of these 13 locations.

Scandinavia is leading the way in decarbonising the aviation sector. Since January 2020, the Norwegian government has mandated that 0.5 per cent of aviation fuel sold in Norway must be sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The increased use of SAF will contribute to reaching Norway's climate targets. The Swedish government is due to follow suit later this year with a similar mandate of SAF.

