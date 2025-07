We were delighted to support the Volta Aèria de Catalunya, which took place earlier this month in Barcelona

Air bp was the official fuel supplier for the Aeroclub Barcelona-Sabadell’s annual event, which took place from the 9-11 July at Sabadell Airport.

Founded in 1953 and with more than 1,000 members, the Aeroclub is the largest flying club in Spain and the second largest in Europe. We were delighted to be involved in their annual airshow as the official fuel supplier.

