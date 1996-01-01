Looking back on COP26

The global spotlight was firmly on Scotland at the beginning of last month as leaders and delegates from around the world gathered in Glasgow for COP26. For those flying to and from Glasgow Prestwick (PIK/ EGPK), Glasgow International (GLA/ EGPF) and Edinburgh International (EDI/ EGPH) we were pleased to be able to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)

Discussions at this year’s COP26 were heavily focused around the Glasgow Climate Pact and how to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5oC. So, we were delighted to be able to demonstrate our commitment to achieving the aviation industry’s lower carbon goals by supplying SAF. We are also currently working with customers in the region to meet the demand for longer-term SAF requirements.

In addition to supplying SAF at the three Scottish locations, we supplied SAF for the first time to Titan Airways which flew a delegation from the G20 summit in Rome to COP26 in Glasgow. We also collaborated with British Airways to supply SAF for its flights from London to Glasgow and Edinburgh during the climate change conference. This agreement followed the supply of SAF for British Airways’ Perfect Flight back in September. The flight achieved an impressive 62% CO 2 emissions reduction (28% of which was from the use of SAF) compared with the airline’s original Perfect Flight in 2010.

SAF supply beyond COP26

In line with our ongoing strategy to help decarbonise aviation we are also working with Titan Airways to offer its customers the ability to book SAF for passenger and cargo charter flights. And following the lifting of US travel restrictions, we were proud to refuel the first transatlantic British Airways flight for more than 18 months with SAF on 15 November. Flight BA001 is believed to be the first commercial transatlantic flight ever to be operated with SAF blended at 35% with traditional jet fuel.

For more information on Air bp’s SAF please click here.