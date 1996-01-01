Looking for a quicker, easier way to find pricing and order fuel?

Site traffic information and cookies

June 2021
To help with pricing and fuel ordering we recently launched a new online tool that makes the whole process much more efficient

 

Air bp’s new online tool, which is accessible 24/7 on your laptop, tablet or mobile, enables you to find full pricing details for locations across our global network in seconds. Just follow the steps to view your jet or avgas price in more than 40 currencies and in your preferred unit of measurement.

 

For peace of mind, the platform also provides transparent and competitive pricing complete with information on the relevant taxes and fees. Then, when you turn up at the airport with your Sterling card or if you prefer a fuel release, simply enter your flight details to order and receive a confirmation in minutes.

 

You can also manage, amend or cancel a fuel release at any time.

 

To access our new pricing and fuel ordering tool, please click here.

 

You will need your Air bp user ID and password. This is the same one you may currently use to access myinvoice. You can find further details and links to request a user ID at the bottom of the newsletter.