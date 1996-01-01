Looking forward to ACE

We are excited to be attending and supporting this year’s Air Charter Expo (ACE) being hosted at London Biggin Hill (BQH/ EGKB) on 14 September

This year’s ACE will mark one of the first in-person aviation trade shows in Europe since live events were paused in early 2020. As well as offering a great networking platform, delegates can make the most of the conferencing sessions. This year‘s event will feature the Green Charter 2021, which will consist of presentations, panel discussions and exhibits from companies developing electric and hybrid aircraft suitable for the business aviation sector, as well as technology-driven solutions to assist companies in minimising their environmental footprint.

As well as speaking on a panel discussion during the Green Charter 2021, Air bp is sponsoring this year’s coffee stand, so do please drop by to say hello.

