We’re excited to be supporting and speaking at the Dubai Airshow, taking place at Dubai World Central (DWC) from 14-18 November

As well as being a headline sponsor and hosting a booth (Stand 1328) during this year’s Airshow our global aviation sustainability director, Andreea Moyes will join a number of industry experts at the Aviation Sustainability Conference on Monday 15 November.

Drop by our stand to say hello and find out about how we’re expanding our presence in the region and have now successfully deployed our Airfield Automation technology at three locations in the UAE.

