Managing your Sterling cards in myairbp

November 2023
Are you aware of how you can use myairbp's Sterling card manager to view, order or cancel cards?

 

By using my airbp’s Sterling card manager, it is now even easier to:

  • view existing, cancelled or suspended cards
  • cancel cards that are lost, stolen or not required
  • order new grade-specific card cards
  • manage your delivery address. 

 

If you already have access to myairbp click here to see the new card manager in myairbp alongside the fuel pricing and ordering tools.

 

Do not have access yet? Check your newsletter for details on how to request access to myairbp.

 

We’ll continue to work on other improvements and additions and look forward to sharing more enhancements with you. Work is also ongoing on integrating myinvoice giving customers one platform and one login for all of Air bp’s account management tools. For now, myinvoice remains your dedicated portal for invoices. 

 

We hope you enjoy the new card manager and watch out for further announcements coming soon.