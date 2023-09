We are continually working to make managing your Air bp account even more convenient and are excited that the latest update is now ready.

You can now view existing, cancelled or suspended cards, cancel cards that are lost, stolen or not required, order new grade-specific cards and manage your delivery address at myairbp.

To see the new card manager in myairbp alongside the fuel pricing and ordering tools, please click here.

If you are not already registered to manage your Sterling cards online, please register for myairbp using the links at the bottom of your Sterling card newsletter.