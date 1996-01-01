Marking a milestone at Memmingen

Allgäu Airport Memmingen (FMM/ EDJA) in Germany marked its 15th anniversary since starting regular passenger flight operations from its current location at the end of June. We’re delighted to have been working alongside the airport as its sole fuelling partner for the last 15 years.

Having opened originally in 1935 as a military airfield, the airport has undergone various reincarnations over the years. In 2004 the former military airfield received authorisation from the Federal Office of Aviation for South Bavaria to become a civil regional airport. Regular passenger flight operations officially starting in 2007, which is when Air bp was appointed as the fuel supplier. More recently, in 2018 the airport welcomed its 10 millionth passenger and in 2019 the runway was renovated and new LED lights were installed. Recent upgrades at the regional hub have included a new arrivals and baggage hall, which was opened in 2021.

Private aviation and VIP charter flight customers are well catered for at the airport with a dedicated VIP and Business Service hub to cater for your needs. Both Jet A-1 and Avgas are available here.

The airport is located 4km from Memmingen city centre, however it is also a convenient gateway for those visiting the city of Munich and its surrounding area. It’s about 1 hour and 20 minutes by road or rail to the Bavarian capital.

