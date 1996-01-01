Mumbai and Surat join our network in India

If you’re heading to west and west-central India, then you’ll be pleased to hear that Surat Airport (STV/ VASU) in Gujarat and Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM/ VABB) in Mumbai have joined our network.

We’re delighted to be strengthening our presence in India and the addition of these two locations to our network is part of our joint venture (JV) between bp and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

Surat is a leading industrial centre in India. It is also the world's largest diamond manufacturing centre, home to more than 5,000 diamond manufacturing units including the most advanced, large-scale diamond cutting factories in the world. Meanwhile, as the country’s ‘financial centre’ Mumbai is India’s largest city and home to the second biggest airport in India. The city is also famous for its Bollywood film industry.

The JVs presence at both these locations will significantly improve our offer to customers visiting these airports. As well as benefitting from Air bp’s technical expertise at these hubs you will also have the assurance of our product quality and operational standards.

The addition of the two airports marks our continued investment in the country’s aviation sector with 13 new locations across India added to our network since the end of 2020. The JV is currently operating at 31 locations in the region with plans to expand to a total of 45 locations in the coming years.

For more information on our locations in India please click here.

