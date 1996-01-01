We are delighted to have agreed our first sale of SAF at Munich Airport (MUC/ EDDM) in Germany



SAF will be available to purchase at the Bavarian gateway from the beginning of June and a business aviation operator became the first to confirm their agreement to purchase the new product. This marks the second location in Germany, where Air bp has supplied SAF, the first being in December 2019 at Hamburg Finkenwerder Airport.



Made from waste based sustainable feedstocks such as used cooking oil, which is blended with traditional jet fuel, Air bp’s SAF blend is around 35% SAF and 65% traditional jet fuel. The SAF component provides a lifecycle carbon reduction of around 80% compared to the traditional jet fuel it replaces.



Commenting on this latest SAF agreement, Andreea Moyes, Air bp’s sustainability director, said: “We are delighted to see more SAF supply in Germany, an important aviation market for Air bp. We are working with all stakeholders to explore the viable sale and purchase of SAF, which we believe is one of the aviation industry’s key routes to decarbonising the industry, and helping the world get to net zero.”



This latest supply agreement follows our recent SAF supply to three UK locations: London Biggin Hill, Airbus-owned Hawarden and Centreline FBO in Bristol, as well as at Clermont Ferrand in France.

We look forward to continuing working with airports and customers to identify other opportunities for SAF supply both at Munich and elsewhere in the region. Please contact your account manager for more information on purchasing SAF.

For more information on this location, please click here.