With our electronic invoicing tool, myinvoice, currently available in six languages (English, German, French, Italian, Portuguese and Chinese) we’re pleased to be adding a Swedish language version.

Our Swedish speaking customers should have already received communication regarding the new language version. You will automatically default to the Swedish version in the coming weeks unless you opt out.

If you haven’t received an email but would like to be switched to the Swedish version, please request an update here.

To visit myinvoice click here.