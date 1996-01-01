Our London network is changing

If you’re flying to London, then effective 30 April we will no longer be offering a dedicated GA ramp service at London Heathrow (LHR/ EGLL). You will however be able to use the main ramp via AFS or refuel at London Biggin Hill (BQH/ EGKB) or London Stansted (STN/ EGSS)

Please note that although we will no longer offer a dedicated general aviation service at London Heathrow, you will still have the option of refuelling via AFS on the main ramp. Alternatively, we suggest London Biggin Hill (BQH/EGKB) and London Stansted (STN/ EGSS) - both are convenient options if you’re looking to access the UK capital and surrounding region.

London Biggin Hill is a dedicated business aviation airport offering a six-minute helicopter transfer service to and from the heart of London. Home to more than 60 aerospace companies, it also offers an extensive range of products and services for business aviation owners and operators ranging from aircraft maintenance to concierge services. The airport is open from 6.30am to 11pm weekdays and from 8.30am to 10pm on the weekends and both Jet A-1 and Avgas are available here.

Meanwhile London Stansted Airport, located just over 60km northeast of Central London, offers a gateway to the UK’s East Anglia region and boasts fast and convenient road and rail access around the country. There is a selection of FBOs on site to cater for your needs and the airport is open 24/7. Jet A-1 is available here. In addition to our Air bp General Aviation service via Stansted Into–plane, Sterling card is also accepted at Inflite Jet Centre and Harrods Aviation.

