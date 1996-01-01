Out & About

While July was a relatively quiet month for events, August will see us getting out and about at LABACE in Brazil (8-10 August) and attending the Australian Aviation Awards on 31 August where Air bp has been nominated for a sustainability award.

We were delighted to support the Women’s World Gliding Championship (Mundial de Vuelo a Vela Femenino) which took place in early July at the Garray Aerodrome in Soria, Spain and the Spanish National Aerobatic Championship (CEVA), which was held in Ciudad Real.

This month we’re looking forward to attending and exhibiting at this year’s Latin America Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition (LABACE). Taking place at Congonhas Airport, Sao Paulo, Brazil from 8-10 August and hailed as the largest business aviation event in Latin America, the event offers an excellent networking platform for business and general aviation customers and stakeholders throughout the region. Do drop by our stand and say hi if you’re also attending. Having been nominated for a sustainability award at this year’s Australian Aviation Awards, we’re also looking forward to attending the awards dinner in Sydney on 31 August.

