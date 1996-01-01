Site traffic information and cookies

  Out and about at IATA and Dubai

Release date:
December 2021
Air bp’s Andreea Moyes and Linn Tonsberg at the Dubai Airshow 2021. 

 

Last month saw us attending and supporting two key industry events – the IATA Fuel Forum, which was held in Geneva from 9-11 November and the Dubai Airshow, from 14-18 November at Dubai World Central

 

This year’s Dubai Airshow was officially the biggest ever, according to the event’s organisers. The air show welcomed more than 100,000 attendees and 1,200 exhibitors with US$78 billion of deals announced during the week.

 

In addition to being a key sponsor, we were delighted to welcome customers and partners from across the region to our stand to find out more about our growth in the region and our commitment to achieving the industry’s lower carbon goals. Meanwhile, our global sustainability director, Andreea Moyes, took to the conference stage to moderate a lively panel discussion on measuring aviation’s sustainable contributions. And Air bp’s global director of process excellence, Linn Tonsberg, chaired the closing remarks for the air show’s aviation sustainability conference on Monday 15 November.

 

The week before the air show Andreea also attended and spoke at IATA’s fuel forum in Geneva for which we were the official carbon reduction sponsor.

 

