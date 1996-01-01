Out and about

August sees the return of the Latin American Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition (LABACE) in Brazil and we are also busy gearing up for Solakonferansen in Norway and the Air Charter Expo (ACE) in the UK in September.

After a relatively quiet start, July wrapped up with a very busy week at Farnborough International Airshow, where we were showcasing how bp is transitioning into an integrated energy company with our interactive ‘Iggy’ model. Some of our team from the UK were also delighted to attend the British Business and General Aviation (BBGA’s) drinks reception on 24 July. Held in beautiful surroundings at the House of Commons, the evening provided an excellent networking opportunity.

With August now underway, we’ve already been busy with LABACE, which was held in Brazil from 6-8 August. With September on the horizon, we are also looking forward to supporting and attending Solakonferansen (16-18 September) in Sola, Norway. Covering safety, quality and the environment in aviation, the event will also have a strong sustainability focus. On the 10 September we are also supporting the Air Charter Expo (ACE) at London Biggin Hill Airport, for which we are the official coffee sponsor, so do come and say hello.

For more news and views, please click here.