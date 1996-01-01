Out and about

There is certainly no time to rest in September with events filling up the calendar. Air bp’s team are attending the Air Charter Expo, Solakonferansen, the ISCC technical stakeholder meeting, MIT Zero Impact Aviation Alliance Founding Members Workshop, AACO’s 11th Aviation Fuel Forum and the World Aviation Festival.

June, July and August proved popular months for airshows in Spain and Portugal. We were delighted to attend and support the Careto Air Show in Portugal, Vuelta Aérea de Cataluña in Spain and the Spanish National Aerobatic Championship (CEVA). This year also marked the 12th Women’s World Gliding Championship, which took place in July at Garray Airfield in Soria. We were also delighted to support this year’s Latin America Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition (LABACE), which took place at Congonhas Airport in São Paulo, Brazil. August also saw us attending Inter Airport in Guanzhou, China.

September is already off to a flying start with Air bp’s global marketing manager, Laura Bowden, having spoken about sustainable air charters at this year’s Air Charter Expo at London Biggin Hill on 12 September. From 18-20 September, we will also be speaking at Solakonferansen in Norway and participating in the online International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) technical stakeholder meeting on 19 September. The latter end of the month will see us attending the MIT Zero Impact Aviation Alliance Founding Members Workshop in Boston (25 September), as well as the Arab Air Carrier Organization’s (AACO’s) 11th Aviation Fuel Forum in Jeddah from 26-27 September and the World Aviation Festival in Lisbon from 26-28 September.

