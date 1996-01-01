As 2024 wraps up, we’re excited to be supporting MEBAA in Dubai (10-12 December) as our final event of the year.

We’re looking forward to supporting and attending the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) Airshow, which is being held at Dubai World Central Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) from 10-12 December. Do drop by our stand (4001) to meet the team and catch up on our latest developments in the region.

The last few months have certainly kept us busy with the Air bp team attending various events. Highlights include supporting the Australian aviation awards at the end of August. In September, Mariann Grønevik, Nordics general aviation and military account manager, spoke on a panel on sustainability at Solakonferansen in Norway, while we were also the official supporter for the Air Charter Expo at London Biggin Hill. In the US, Andreea Moyes, Air bp sustainability director joined a panel discussion at IATA’s World Sustainability Symposium in Miami. We also supported Athens Flying Week in Greece and the Spanish Aerobatic Flight Championships (CEVA), which was hosted by Beatriz Cantos Matilla airfield in Valladolid.

October saw Linn Tonsberg speaking at the World Green Economy Summit, while we also supported Volare Airshow at Reggio Emilia Airport in northern Italy and the World Aviation Festival, which took place in Amsterdam.

November was just as busy with European Rotors also taking place in Amsterdam and Aviation Carbon being held at London Heathrow, where Andreea Moyes joined a leadership panel to discuss the industry’s progress to net zero.

Don’t forget to drop by our stand at MEBAA if you’re attending, otherwise we hope to see you out and about in 2025.