Out and about

This month will see our team supporting events including CJI London and Sustainable Aviation Futures in Dubai.

The end of 2023 saw us wrap up the year attending Green Aero Days in France and the Global Energy Forum at COP28 in Dubai, where our senior asset director, bp aviation, Linn Tonsberg, was invited to participate in a roundtable discussion on eFuels.

With the new year now in full swing, this month kick starts with Corporate Jet Investor (CJI) London, which we are looking forward to attending from the 5-7 February. Panel discussions will cover a broad array of topics from a holistic approach to customer satisfaction and the challenges facing private aviation to business aviation’s net zero journey and boosting travel and tourism. From 12-14 February, we will also be supporting Sustainable Aviation Futures in Dubai, where our senior asset director, bp aviation, Linn Tonsberg will be speaking on SAF.

