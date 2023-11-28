Out and about

Federica Berra, Air bp’s SVP looks back at her visit to the House of Commons to discuss the findings of the first commercial transatlantic flight using 100% SAF. Meanwhile we look ahead to this year’s Farnborough Airshow.

Hosted by Virgin Atlantic and Boeing, the reception to showcase the findings of Flight 100 took place on 7 May in the House of Commons. Federica was joined by Air bp colleagues – Enrique Vila Lopez, commercial aviation/ military senior account manager, Europe C&P Aviation - customers and Graeme Mackie, commercial aviation/ military senior regional sales manager, EMEA, C&P aviation – customers.

Virgin’s Flight 100 took place on 28 November, 2023 from London Heathrow (LHR) to New York JFK and was operated by a Boeing 787-9 aircraft powered by Rolls Royce Trent 100 engines. The findings indicated:

the flight saved of 95 tonnes of CO2, or 64% of the emissions produced compared to a standard flight from LHR to JFK.

the use of SAF could lead to the use of less fuel, since the flight burned 350kg less fuel than expected.

additional benefits beyond carbon reductions saw a 40% reduction in non-CO2 particulate emissions, suggesting SAF could have a material impact on improving local air quality at airports and reducing the formation of persistent contrails.

operational efficiencies including direct routing and reduced taxi time resulted in 2.2 tonnes of jet fuel saving, or 4% of overall fuel burn.

Federica also attended the Berlin Aviation Summit, which took place in June. She described the event as a “major event in the European aviation calendar that brings together transport ministers, CEOs from OEMs and airlines. Federica joined a panel to discuss how aviation stakeholders can make the most of available technologies to meet the industry’s lower carbon ambitions.

We’re also gearing up for Farnborough International Airshow 2024 from 22-26 July. We are delighted to be supporting this year’s airshow, so do drop by our stand (4032, Hall 4) and say hello.

