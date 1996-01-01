With summer now in full swing in the southern hemisphere, there is a definite slowing down of aviation events, as airlines, operators and airports focus on processing holiday traffic. However, we are looking forward to supporting Mundial de Volo a Vela Femenino, which is taking place in Spain until 15 July.

While this month is all quiet on the event front, June saw various members of our team getting out and about. We were delighted to support the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) conference in Denver from 3-5 June. Meanwhile members of our team in Europe attended the Sustainable Aviation Future’s Congress in Amsterdam, which took place from 7-9 June and at which Sven Reeve, Air bp’s sustainability advisor joined a panel discussion. On the 14 June, we participated in the 10-year anniversary of the Air Silk Road, celebrated the first flight between Zhengzhou and Luxembourg and promoted SAF in China. Members of our team also attended Paris Air Show from 19-25 June, and we supported Norwich Airport on 23 June, when the UK hub welcomed aviation minister, Baroness Vere, to promote the airport as a centre of excellence for sustainable aviation. June also saw us supporting the Catalunya Air show (16-18 June) and the Careto Airshow (23-24 June). Finally, the month wrapped up with the Regional Aviation Association of Australia’s (RAAA’s) roadshow in Queensland, Australia from 23-25 June and a busy couple of days (26-28) in Barcelona for this year’s Airports Council International (ACI) World/ ACI Europe Annual General Assembly.

With the Women’s World Gliding Championship (Mundial de Vuelo a Vela Femenino) taking place from now until 15 July, we are looking forward to supporting the event, which is being held at the Garray Aerodrome in Soria in Spain. Some 50 pilots from 15 countries are participating in this year’s championship and we wish them all the best.

