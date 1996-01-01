Earlier this month saw Air bp’s SVP, Federica Berra, attend the Berlin Aviation Summit and we’re now looking forward to the Airport Operators Association’s (AOA’s) sustainability conference at the end of June, before gearing up for Farnborough International Airshow in July.

May saw various members of our team getting out and about for the SAF Congress, which was held in Amsterdam with Sven Rieve, Air bp’s sustainability manager discussing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on a panel with other esteemed speakers. We also enjoyed a very busy European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva. A popular attraction on our stand was the interactive ‘Iggy’ model, which we used to demonstrate how bp is transitioning into an integrated energy company. Meanwhile the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA’s) Aviation Energy Forum (AEF) provided an excellent networking opportunity for the global aviation fuel community with Sven and Mine Bogil, VP aviation commercial joining panel discussions on behalf of Air bp.

This month has already seen Federica Berra attending the fourth Berlin Aviation Summit. The event, which was focused on pioneering sustainable aviation, featured a series of insightful panels and keynotes throughout the day with some 300 high-ranking international guests from the aviation industry attending. From 26 -27 June, we will also be supporting and attending the AOA’s sustainability conference in Newcastle.

We’re also gearing up for Farnborough International Airshow 2024 from 22-26 July, where we look forward to meeting you on our Stand 4032 in Hall 4, so do drop by to say hello.

For more news and views, please click here.