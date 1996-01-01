This month has already seen our team out and about at the British Business and General Aviation (BBGA) AGM in London. Upcoming events that we are attending include the Regional Aviation Association of Australia’s (RAAA’s) Convention as well as AERO Friedrichshafen in Germany where we'll be hosting a customer breakfast on our booth.



February saw us attending Corporate Jet Investor in London, as well as the inaugural SAF Investor, which was also held in the UK capital and saw stakeholders across the sector discussing the challenges and opportunities to scale SAF globally. Also in February, Linn Tonsberg, bp aviation’s senior asset director, spoke on behalf of Air bp at the Sustainable Aviation Futures event in Dubai.

With March already underway, we were delighted to support and attend BBGA’s AGM, which took place in London on 7 March and was themed Looking Back… to the Future. On 19 March we will be attending AOA’s annual dinner, also being held in the UK’s capital while on the other side of the world, our team will be supporting the RAAA Convention. The event is being held at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia from 19-21 March. Do stop by our booth and say hi if you’re attending.

Looking ahead, we will also be supporting AERO Friedrichshafen in Germany from 17-20 April (Stand A5-305). We will be hosting a breakfast for customers at our booth on Thursday 18 and Friday 19 April. Existing Sterling card customers are invited to complete a short survey to receive an Air bp flight book, while a complimentary gift will be offered to potential new customers. We are also gearing up for one of the biggest fixtures in the business aviation calendar – the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE), which will be held in Geneva from 28-30 May, so we look forward to seeing you there.