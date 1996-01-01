We’re looking forward to attending two of our biggest events of the year this month: IATA’s Aviation Energy Forum in Seattle and EBACE in Geneva.

April saw us supporting both the Sustainable Skies Summit (17-18 April), which was held at Farnborough Airport in the UK and Aero Friedrichshafen in Germany (19-22 April). This year was the second edition of the Sustainable Skies Summit and to mark its opening an RAF Voyager performed an air-to-air SAF refuelling to other RAF aircraft before flying over Farnborough Airport. Air bp was delighted to supply the SAF for the flight. Meanwhile Aero Friedrichshafen pulled in more than 27,000 visitors with more than 1,870 visitors dropping by our booth.

With May now in full swing, Air bp is proud to continue to support IATA as the SAF Gold Sponsor at its Aviation Energy Forum (AEF), which is taking place from 15-19 May in Seattle in the US. Andreea Moyes, Air bp’s global aviation sustainability director will be speaking on book and claim, while Mateo Radnic, North America commercial aviation account manager will be discussing our latest projects in the region. From the 23-25 May we will also be supporting the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, where Sven Rieve, Air bp’s sustainability advisor will join a panel discussion on the environment and economic forces surrounding SAF supply.



For more news and views please click here.

