Out and about

November is proving a popular month for events with our team attending the CATA Aviation Conference in Beijing, International Aviation Supply Chain in Shanghai, IATA’s Aviation Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Airshow and Aviation Carbon, AOA’s Airport Operations and Safety Conference and the Air Charter Excellence Awards all in the UK.

October saw us supporting this year’s National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas. The event proved as popular as ever and thanks to all those who dropped by our stand. Linn Tonsberg attended ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi and is now looking forward to speaking at the Dubai Airshow, which is taking place 13-17 November at Dubai World Central and which Air bp is supporting as the gold sustainability conference sponsor.

This month has already seen us attending the China Air Transport Association (CATA) conference in Beijing, which was held 3-5 November and looked at the challenges and opportunities across China’s aviation sector. We also attended the International Aviation Supply Chain (IASC) Leadership Summit from 6-7 November in Shanghai. Meanwhile, Sven Rieve, Air bp’s sustainability advisor, spoke at this year’s Aviation Carbon summit which was held at London Heathrow from 6-7 November. We’re also attending the Airport Operators Association’s (AOA’s) Operations and Safety Conference, which is also being held at Heathrow on 9 November. Towards the end of the month, we’re looking forward to the Air Charter Excellence Awards, which are being held on 23 November in Brighton, UK.

