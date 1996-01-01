Out and about

September is packed full of events with our team attending Athens Flying Week, Air Charter Expo at London Biggin Hill, Solakonferansen in Norway, the ISCC technical stakeholder meeting, MIT Zero Impact Aviation Alliance Founding Members Workshop in Boston, AACO’s 11th Aviation Fuel Forum in Jeddah and the World Aviation Festival in Lisbon.

August saw the return of the Latin America Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition (LABACE), which took place at Congonhas Airport in São Paulo, Brazil. We were delighted to see so many faces (old and new) drop by our stand. We also supported this year’s Inter Airport Exhibition in Guangzhou, China from 28-30 August. The month finished on a high, with Air bp winning the Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the Australian Aviation 2023 awards, which took place in Sydney.

This month, we have the hit the ground running supporting Athens Flying Week in Greece on 2 and 3 September. On 12 September we will be attending and supporting the Air Charter Expo at London Biggin Hill. As well as sponsoring the coffee lounge, Air bp’s global marketing manager, Laura Bowden, will be joining a panel to discuss sustainable air charters. From 18-20 September, we will also be attending and speaking at Solakonferansen in Norway and participating in the online International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) technical stakeholder meeting on 19 September. We are also looking forward to attending the MIT Zero Impact Aviation Alliance Founding Member’s Workshop in Boston on 25 September. At the latter end of September (26-27) we will also be present at the Arab Air Carrier Organization’s (AACO’s) 11th Aviation Fuel Forum in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as well as the World Aviation Festival in Lisbon from 26-28 September.

